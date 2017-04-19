A southeast corner of the province has potentially become a new hot spot for asylum seekers to cross into Canada.

It's believed at least four people have crossed the border near Piney, Man., which is located in the southeastern corner of the province near the Canada-United States border.

Piney resident Sharon Machado hopes this isn't the beginning of a trend.

"I really don't want a big swarm of them," said Machado. "I mean, they're just trying to find somewhere safe for their families, but they should be able to show papers and be legally brought across."

According to officials from the RM, residents needn't worry about Piney becoming the next Emerson for asylum seekers.

"Our border is less than ideal for crossing," said CAO Martin Vanosch,

He said there are many natural barriers making a crossing potentially dangerous.

"We don't have a lot of farmland, so it's not an easy travel route, and there's a lot of wildlife that these individuals may have to contend with if they were crossing."

According to new numbers released by the RCMP Wednesday, 170 asylum seekers illegally crossed the border into Manitoba in March.