A couple in Old Kildonan is devastated after getting stuck with paying $130,000 in improvement fees in connection to the Amber Gates development.

Arie and Mary Brienen said the new development on Templeton Avenue is requiring residents between Pipeline Road and McPhillips Street to pay massive improvement fees – some as high as $360,000.

In September 2016, the Brienens saw an notice in the newspaper that a new development called Amber Gates was being built across the street. A few weeks later they got a letter from the city saying they would have to pay significant improvement fees.

The Brienens sat down and looked the fees they would be responsible for paying, and discovered they are on the hook for $130,000.

“It's very difficult to hear that news,” Mary said. “People have to either come out of retirement and go back to work, or they have to take a loan and pay it back when they are 90 years-old.”

Mary said the fees will cover the cost of everything from the road, water infrastructure, street lights, sewer hook-up and trees.

Arie said there are 14 property owners being asked to pay the massive fees. He said one of the property owners is Manitoba Hydro, another is the Seven Oaks School Division and three properties are vacant.

He said owners are on the hook for different amounts ranging between $76,000 and $360,000.

“It’s absolutely financially ruinous. There’s no way I have the money for that sort of thing,” Arie explained.

He added that he has been under physical and emotional duress trying deal with the situation.

Mary said she expected some costs to come along with the new development, but having to pay over $100,000 is just not fair

“It's putting the citizens down at the bottom, and the developers at the top,” said Mary.

Mary said she wants someone else the pick up the tab, and hopes the city will see the injustice that taking place.

CTV News has reached out to the city for clarification on the rules regarding improvement fees regarding new developments, and Genstar, the development company building Amber Gates, and is waiting to hear back.

Old Kildonan councillor Devi Sharma said in a phone call with CTV News Wednesday, the report on this matter will be dealt with at an upcoming community committee meeting on Monday.

Sharma said she will ask the administration to make sure she has a clear understanding of the report and its implications.