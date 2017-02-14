A group of 11 property owners in Winnipeg’s Old Kildonan area has reason to celebrate after months of uncertainty.

On Monday, a development company seeking $1.6-million in improvement fees in connection to the Amber Gates development dropped its local-improvement request.

This decision by Genstar, the company that owns the land on the north side of Templeton Avenue, means property owners living south of the road will not have to help cover the costs of stretching road paving as well as water and sewer hook-ups to the area.

“Getting the phone call this afternoon, we were elated,” Cherry Karpyshin, one of property owners said. “I phoned the lady down the street to tell her the news and she screamed she was so excited.”

According to Karpyshin the bills initially given to residents by the city ranged from $76,000 to $361,000.

“I said, ‘Does that mean we do not have to pay?’ And they said yes,” she added.

The news was equally welcome to Karpyshin’s next door neighbour Roman Jeblonski who said his bill was close to $300,000.

Since receiving the first notice in September, Jeblonski, 83, said the past five months have been some of the most stressful times in recent memory.

“You don't sleep properly, you are always thinking," he said.

City Councillor Devi Sharma said she's happy about Genstar's decision.

She said it gives homeowners along Templeton Avenue more time to plan around the changes coming to their neighbourhood.

“Down the road the city of Winnipeg can collect fees on behalf of the developer but that is when residents decide to subdivide their properties,” Sharma added. “If they continue living on their land as is those fees would not be applicable."

This part of the deal is still not 100 percent clear to resident Gary Karpyshin.

"We would like to know exactly what this means," he said.

He said the neighbourhood has another meeting set up with councillor Sharma to clarify the details.