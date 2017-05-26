A decision by the Pallister government could see funding cuts for street repairs and bus fare increases in Winnipeg.

The province's budget implementation law ends a long standing deal to fund transit operations on a 50-50 basis.

Instead the city will get an annual amount of funding determined by the province.

Coun. Marty Morantz (Charleswood–Tuxedo–Whyte Ridge), and chair of public works, said the move could impact bus fares and how transit is funded

The budget bill also ended a deal to tie infrastructure money to a percentage point of the PST.

Mayor Brian Bowman said that could mean pain for the city's bottom line, including the roads budget.

The province said Winnipeg is receiving the same amount of funding as the previous year.

The provincial government is facing an $840 million deficit.