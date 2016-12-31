

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg is still cleaning up after last weekend’s snowfall and while one parking ban is lifted, another remains.

The residential parking ban has been lifted, the city said in a release Saturday.

However, the annual snow route parking ban still remains in effect from 2 a.m. until 7 a.m. until March 1.

The city said residential streets that have been missed, or partially cleared, will be finished in the coming days.

Although the residential parking ban is lifted, the city is encouraging people to move their vehicles off the road if they notice a plow is clearing the street.

The city also said sidewalk plowing is continuing, along with high pile relocating and hauling to improve sight lines at intersections.

The plowing of back lanes was finished on Friday, while street sanding will continue to improve traction, the city said.