

CTV Winnipeg





A 54-year-old woman is dead after the boat she was in with three others capsized on Lake Manitoba.

RCMP said they got a call Thursday night around 11:45 p.m. about four missing boaters.

They learned that the boat had launched earlier in the day near Oak Point off Highway 6.

Mounties said they searched multiple shorelines overnight, but found nothing.

RCMP then began lake patrols Friday morning. They found two men, aged 36 and 53, along with a 37-year-old woman on the east side of the lake, north of where the boat was launched. All three are residents of Lundar, Man.

Police said a 54-year-old woman from Oak Point was found dead nearby.

The boat was found submerged near the shoreline, RCMP said.

It is unknown whether the boaters were wearing lifejackets.

The investigation is ongoing.

Oak Point is 100 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.