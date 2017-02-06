

CTV Winnipeg





One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash near Souris, Man. in the RM of Glenwood.

On Monday around 8:15 am, RCMP received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 2.

Police said a westbound car attempted to pass a semi-trailer by pulling into the eastbound lane, and the car collided head-on with an eastbound pickup truck.

The driver and lone occupant of the car, a 20-year-old man from Treherne, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver and lone occupant of the pickup truck, a 57-year-old man from Souris, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to RCMP, he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police believe visibility was poor at the time of the crash. They said at this time, it is undetermined whether alcohol was a factor.

An investigation is ongoing.