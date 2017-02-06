Featured
One dead, another in critical condition after crash near Souris, Man.
Published Monday, February 6, 2017 5:08PM CST
One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash near Souris, Man. in the RM of Glenwood.
On Monday around 8:15 am, RCMP received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 2.
Police said a westbound car attempted to pass a semi-trailer by pulling into the eastbound lane, and the car collided head-on with an eastbound pickup truck.
The driver and lone occupant of the car, a 20-year-old man from Treherne, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The driver and lone occupant of the pickup truck, a 57-year-old man from Souris, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to RCMP, he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Police believe visibility was poor at the time of the crash. They said at this time, it is undetermined whether alcohol was a factor.
An investigation is ongoing.
