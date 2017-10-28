

CTV Winnipeg





One man is dead following a single vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

RCMP said they received a call around 4:30 p.m. that a crash had occurred in Riding Mountain National Park.

Investigators believe the pick-up truck being driven by a 24-year-old man was headed south on Highway 10 when it struck a concrete retaining wall causing the truck to go down a ravine.

RCMP said the man wasn’t wearing a seatbelt before he was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe both alcohol and speed are a factor.

Officers and a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist continue to investigate.