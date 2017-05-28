

Beth Macdonell, CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police were called the scene of a possible drug overdose in which fentanyl may have played a role Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Osborne Street around 1 p.m.

When police arrived, one man was found deceased.

A woman was also sent to hospital as a precaution.

The West District Station Community Support Unit is investigating.

Winnipeg Police Service said Sunday the dangers fentanyl in the city remain a high priority and concern.

Possible fentanyl-related overdose on Osborne St.