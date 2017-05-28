Featured
One dead, one sent to hospital after possible fentanyl-related overdose
Winnipeg police were called the scene of a possible drug overdose in which fentanyl may have played a role Saturday afternoon. (Photo: Beth Macdonell/CTV Winnipeg)
Beth Macdonell, CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, May 28, 2017 9:35AM CST
Winnipeg police were called the scene of a possible drug overdose in which fentanyl may have played a role Saturday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 400 block of Osborne Street around 1 p.m.
When police arrived, one man was found deceased.
A woman was also sent to hospital as a precaution.
The West District Station Community Support Unit is investigating.
Winnipeg Police Service said Sunday the dangers fentanyl in the city remain a high priority and concern.
Possible fentanyl-related overdose on Osborne St.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run on Jefferson Ave.
- Meet new Conservative leader Andrew Scheer
- Homeowners rally over density, traffic concerns in Winnipeg-area development
- Bear climbs down from tree after getting stuck on Christie Rd.
- More flour products added to recall list over E. coli concerns