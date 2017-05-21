

CTV Winnipeg





One man is dead after a head-on collision on Highway 3 near Sperling, Man.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Monday evening.

RCMP said the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man driving the other vehicle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Three other people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

An RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist and the Criminal Collision Investigative Team were on scene to investigate.

Highway 3 between Brunkild to Sperling was closed and traffic was being rerouted.