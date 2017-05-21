Featured
One dead, several injured after head-on crash on Highway 3
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, May 21, 2017 10:29PM CST
Last Updated Monday, May 22, 2017 10:44PM CST
One man is dead after a head-on collision on Highway 3 near Sperling, Man.
It happened just after 7 p.m. Monday evening.
RCMP said the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead on the scene.
The man driving the other vehicle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Three other people suffered non-life threatening injuries.
An RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist and the Criminal Collision Investigative Team were on scene to investigate.
Highway 3 between Brunkild to Sperling was closed and traffic was being rerouted.