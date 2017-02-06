Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fire that broke out in a Kenora, Ont. home.

Police and fire officials were called around 11:30 a.m. Monday to a home on First Avenue South.

Emergency crews arrived to find the home completely engulfed in flames.

Fire fighters found a body inside. Officials will not identify the person who died, pending notification of their family.

An investigation is ongoing by the Northwest Region Crime Unit and the Kenora Forensic Identification Unit.