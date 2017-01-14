

CTV Winnipeg





A fire at a Grant Park home sent one male to hospital Saturday morning.

The fire started around 1:20 a.m. at a single-storey home in the 900 block of Weatherdon Avenue.

At one point, fire crews were forced out of the burning building.

Winnipeg police told CTV News the male taken to hospital is now in stable condition.

No word yet on what caused the fire.