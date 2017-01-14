Featured
One male in hospital after Weatherdon house fire
Firefighters were forced out at one point while fighting a house fire on Weatherdon Avenue early Saturday morning. (Source: Robyn Arnason)
Published Saturday, January 14, 2017 11:38AM CST
A fire at a Grant Park home sent one male to hospital Saturday morning.
The fire started around 1:20 a.m. at a single-storey home in the 900 block of Weatherdon Avenue.
At one point, fire crews were forced out of the burning building.
Winnipeg police told CTV News the male taken to hospital is now in stable condition.
No word yet on what caused the fire.
