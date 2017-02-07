Featured
One male taken to hospital after Elmwood fire
There were five occupants in the home at 222 Johnson Avenue West when the fire broke out. (Source: Simon Stones/CTV News)
Published Tuesday, February 7, 2017 6:03AM CST
One male was taken to hospital after a fire at an Elmwood home last night.
There were five occupants in the home at 222 Johnson Avenue West when the fire broke out.
All got out before the fire crews arrived.
The fire started on the second floor at about 8 p.m.
The cause is under investigation.
Police say the damage is about $100,000 dollars.
