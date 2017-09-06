

CTV News





A 21-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a numerous drug and weapons charges after officers discovered a gun while on patrol in the West End.

Winnipeg police said on Tuesday at around 2 p.m., officers driving around Sargent Avenue and Spence Street spotted a man who looked suspicious carrying a duffel bag.

Police said the man tried to avoid the officers and tossed the bag over a fence but was successfully stopped. Inside the bag, police found a sawed-off rifle and ammunition. Officers also uncovered several hundred dollars’ worth of methamphetamine and some cocaine.

Jason Steven Tre Sanderson, 21, has been charged with numerous offenses, including possession of a restricted firearm and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.