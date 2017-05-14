

CTV Winnipeg





One man was taken to hospital after a house fire in St. Vital Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home on Arden Avenue home about 9:30 a.m.

They discovered flames in a second floor bedroom.

The room suffered fire, smoke and water damage.

No damage estimate at this time.

No word on the condition of the man taken to hospital, either.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.