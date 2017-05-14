Featured
One man taken to hospital after fire in bedroom at Arden Avenue home
Firefighters were called to a home on Arden Avenue home about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. (Photo: Daniel Timmerman/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, May 14, 2017 11:44AM CST
One man was taken to hospital after a house fire in St. Vital Saturday morning.
Firefighters were called to a home on Arden Avenue home about 9:30 a.m.
They discovered flames in a second floor bedroom.
The room suffered fire, smoke and water damage.
No damage estimate at this time.
No word on the condition of the man taken to hospital, either.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.