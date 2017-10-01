Featured
One man taken to hospital following serious assault
Winnipeg police were called to the intersection of Main Street and Selkirk Avenue for a serious assault early Sunday morning.
Police said it happened around 2:15 a.m.
A man in his 20’s was taken to hospital suffering stab wounds where he remains in stable condition police said.
No word on any arrests.
The Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating.