Service has been restored to one of two elevators at a downtown condo Monday after being out of commission for two weeks.

Towers Realty Group, the company that manages the building, said work continues on the second elevator to get it operating as soon as possible.

The elevators at the 12-storey condo building on Edmonton Street have been out of operation since April 18.

On Saturday, the property management group said there is a software-to-hardware issue with the new installation of the drive motors, and they would have to wait until Monday, when the elevator manufacturer is open, to help troubleshoot.

Last week, paramedics needed to use specialized equipment on an 83-year-old man to get him down the stairs.

The City of Winnipeg said passenger elevators are considered a convenience. It said in an emergency, residents needing assistance would be helped by first responders and transported by the stairs.

