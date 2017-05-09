

CTV Winnipeg





A fire in the St. James Hotel Tuesday morning has sent one person to hospital. Crews battling the blaze caused traffic delays as westbound lanes on Portage Avenue were closed until 7 a.m.

Firefighters were called just after 5 a.m. A witness told CTV that they saw a lot of smoke coming from the second floor of the hotel located at Portage Avenue and Queen Street. All occupants were evacuated from the building.

No word on the cause of the fire.