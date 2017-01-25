Featured
One person injured, another in custody after attack at Winnipeg school
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017 2:07PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 25, 2017 3:50PM CST
One person is injured and another is in police custody after an assault at Garden City Collegiate Wednesday.
Brian O’Leary, superintendent of Seven Oaks School Division, said an intruder entered the school with a knife.
O’Leary said there was an altercation and a student was stabbed.
A witness told CTV News they saw the student get slashed with a machete.
The individual who was stabbed was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to O’Leary, the suspect was not a current or former student of the school.