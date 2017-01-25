

CTV Winnipeg





One person is injured and another is in police custody after an assault at Garden City Collegiate Wednesday.

Winnipeg police went to the school around 11:40 a.m. for reports of a weapon.

Brian O’Leary, superintendent of Seven Oaks School Division, said an intruder entered the school with a knife.

O’Leary said there was an altercation and a student was stabbed.

A witness told CTV News they saw the student get slashed with a machete.

The individual who was stabbed was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to O’Leary, the suspect was not a current or former student of the school.