One person sent to hospital after assault in North End
The Winnipeg Police Service was called to a home in the 700 block of Pritchard Ave. at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: Stephanie Tsicos/CTVNews)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, March 21, 2017 7:40AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 21, 2017 8:07AM CST
One person was sent to hospital after an assault on Pritchard Avenue early Tuesday, police say.
The Winnipeg Police Service was called to a home in the 700 block of Pritchard at 3:50 a.m.
Officers are still at the scene of the assault.
The victim’s age and condition are unknown.
Police have not said if a weapon was used in the assault.