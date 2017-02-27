

CTV Winnipeg





One person was taken to hospital in unstable condition after a collision in the city’s downtown.

Police Const. Jason Michalyshen said two vehicles were involved in a collision at Donald Street and St. Mary Avenue about 6:20 a.m.

One of the vehicles involved was a Unicity Taxi cab.

The intersection was blocked for much of rush hour. St. Mary Avenue reopened between Smith Street and Donald Stret by about 8 a.m.

Police have not released any other details about the collision yet.