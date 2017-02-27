Featured
One person taken to hospital after collision downtown early Monday
Police Const. Jason Michalyshen said two vehicles were involved in a collision at Donald St. and St. Mary Ave. about 6:20 a.m.(Source: Stephanie Tsicos/CTV News)
One person was taken to hospital in unstable condition after a collision in the city’s downtown.
Police Const. Jason Michalyshen said two vehicles were involved in a collision at Donald Street and St. Mary Avenue about 6:20 a.m.
One of the vehicles involved was a Unicity Taxi cab.
The intersection was blocked for much of rush hour. St. Mary Avenue reopened between Smith Street and Donald Stret by about 8 a.m.
Police have not released any other details about the collision yet.
