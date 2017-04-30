One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries and a cat died in a house fire on Saturday.

It happened on Snow Street around 10:15 a.m., about a block away from Victoria General Hospital.

Fire crews say when they arrived, flames were extending out the window and crews were unable to get in.

Officials say the one person living in the home escaped on their own.

No word on what caused the fire. Fire officials say the fire is not suspicious.