One suspect in Grandview assault, robbery arrested
On Wednesday, RCMP announced they had arrested Adam McKay (left), although Kyle Shingoose (right) remains at large. (Source: RCMP)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017 9:15AM CST
Police arrested one of two suspects in a violent robbery in Grandview, Man. on the weekend.
A 25-year-old man was assaulted, choked, and robbed by two men after a house party on June 10, RCMP said.
Police identified two suspects, Adam Barry McKay, 24, and Kyle Joseph Shingoose, 27.
On Wednesday, RCMP announced they had arrested McKay, although Shingoose remains at large. He’s described as six feet (183 centimetres) tall, 183 pounds (83 kilograms), with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
