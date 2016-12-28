

Sarolta Saskiw, CTV Winnipeg





A new CAA poll revealed one-third of Canadian respondents admitted to texting while stopped at a red light.

The survey, which polled 2,012 people, also found that 70 per cent of people believe using their phone at a red light is unacceptable, but 33 per cent of those respondents still admitted to doing it.

Cheryl Derry’s husband Mark was killed by a distracted driver on Sept. 6, 2011.

“Nothing is that important that you have to be on the phone behind the wheel,” she said. “In a matter of five minutes, my husband was dead. And he wasn’t doing anything wrong. He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

It was later discovered the 19-year-old driver of the other vehicle was drinking and texting in the moments leading up to the crash.

Roz Pulo, a spokesperson for CAA, said the time it takes for people to re-focus after looking down at their phone is not enough time to then re-direct focus on the road, which is why it’s so dangerous.

“For about 27 seconds after you have an interaction on your phone, you will still be focused on what that message is, or responding, or perhaps just thinking about it,” Pulo said.

Derry does not understand why people are not getting the message. She feels it is quite simple.

“If we're admitting it’s unacceptable and still doing it … then it doesn’t even mean anything.”

RCMP told CTV News that in 2016, there were two deaths on Manitoba roads and highways where a mobile device was a contributing factor to a crash. There were a total of four in 2015.