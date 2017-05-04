

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeggers got an opportunity to weigh in tonight on a new housing development proposed for the southwest corner of the city.

Manitoba Housing held an open house to discuss its plans for the former proposed Bridgwater Forest school site.

At the Richmond Kings Community Centre Wednesday night, it presented a draft plan for a neighbourhood of single-family homes.

Manitoba Housing said some nearby residents presented concerns about the loss of greenspace.

It's attempting to ease that anxiety, saying it will only be developing on 47 per cent of the site.

"We're keeping almost all of the existing forest that currently exists on the site. And I can also say that as far as our greenspace dedication in Bridgwater Forest, we are almost double what the city requires as a public space allocation," said Dwayne Rewniak, executive director of housing delivery and land development.

Manitoba Housing intends to take a finalized version of the plan to the city for approval later this year.

It says construction would begin in the spring of 2018, at the earliest.