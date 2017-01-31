

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeggers are invited to see and comment on a proposed design for the Chief Peguis Greenway Extension Tuesday evening.

An open house runs from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Red River Community Centre, 293 Murray Avenue.

According to the City of Winnipeg, the extension project will connect Henderson Highway to Main Street and provide a safe and attractive cycling and pedestrian route.

The City says it wants to find a way to eliminate a gap in the pedestrian and cycling network from Henderson Highway to Main Street.

Visitors to the open house will have a chance to learn about the preliminary design for the pedestrian and cycling routes, road improvements and other parts of the plan.

For more information, to view the open house presentation boards or to provide feedback online, please visit Winnipeg.ca/ChiefPeguisGreenway.