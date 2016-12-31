

Cameron MacLean, CTV Winnipeg





Operation Red Nose has a full lineup of volunteers ready to make sure people get home safely New Year’s Eve.

Sharra Hinton, co-ordinator for Winnipeg, said the last of the 150 volunteers needed for the operation, signed up Friday night.

“This is amazing for us, this year,” said Hinton. “In past years, I’ve been doing the co-ordinator’s position for six years, and we’ve struggled to get all the volunteers we need.”

By Christmas last year, Hinton said Operation Red Nose only had 50 people sign up. This year, they had more than 100 sign up before Christmas.

“I’m not sure what changed,” she said. “We’ve seen Winnipeg really answer our prayers right before Christmas.”

People wanting to get a ride from Operation Red Nose should call about an hour-and-a-half in advance, especially after midnight, which is their busiest time, Hinton said.

Last year was the busiest New Year’s Eve Operation Red Nose ever had in Winnipeg, with 302 clients driven home. This year, Hinton said they’re aiming for 325 clients.

The 150 volunteers will be divided up into 50 teams of three, including someone to drive the client’s car, a navigator, and a second driver following in an escort vehicle.

Since Operation Red Nose is a designated driver program, clients must have a vehicle with them.

To book a ride with Operation Red Nose, call 204-947-6673.