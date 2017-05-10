

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg police operation aimed at helping exploited youth has ended with one arrest and the location of several missing youth.

The Winnipeg Police Service’s Counter Exploitation Unit and Missing Persons Unit teamed up with Street Reach, an anti-exploitation project by the provincial government. They launched a joint operation to protect youth who were considered at a high risk of being sexually exploited.

Between May 8 and 9, they searched 57 locations where high-risk missing youth were known to hang out.

One male was arrested for purchasing sexual services. Seven missing youth were located and taken to a safe place.

One youth was arrested for breach of probation.