

CTV Winnipeg





Ontario Provincial Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the body of man found in Kenora, Ont.

Around 12:40 p.m. Sunday OPP said they received a call of a possible body in the water. Police said they arrived at Lake of the Woods at the Main Street Dock where a deceased man was located.

Police said the man is possibly in his 40’s, approximately 5’10” to 6-feet tall, short brown hair with some grey, slender build, light facial hair-goatee style and a small mole in the middle of his forehead. He is wearing a black Sierra Designs windbreaker jacket, dark blue wind pants and low cut beige hiker style shoes.

The investigation is ongoing police ask anyone with information about the man to contact OPP investigators at 1-888-310-1122.