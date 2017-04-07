Featured
Orlikow calls for faster snow clearing at more Winnipeg elementary schools
A Winnipeg city councillor wants snow cleared away sooner at more elementary schools.
Currently, accelerated snow removal is done on designated priority three streets fronting a school with bus service.
However, Coun. John Orlikow (River Heights-Fort Garry) said several elementary schools don't have bus service, but still have drop-off and pick-up zones requiring timely snow clearing.
He asked city officials to report back on how many more schools fall into this category and how much the enhanced service would cost taxpayers.
