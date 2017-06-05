Featured
Orlikow calls for look into more safety measures at ticket driven intersections
The Winnipeg Police Service’s annual photo enforcement report shows 4,624 were generated at Main Street and Logan Avenue in 2016, the most that year. (File Image)
Published Monday, June 5, 2017 11:19AM CST
A Winnipeg city councillor wants to get drivers to slow down at problem intersections instead of just mailing out tickets.
City Councillor John Orlikow (River Heights-Fort Garry) wants an annual report by city staff on what safety measures can be implemented at the two intersections where the most photo radar tickets are issued each year.
The Winnipeg Police Service’s annual photo enforcement report shows 4,624 were generated at Main Street and Logan Avenue in 2016, the most that year. In second place was Bishop Grandin and River Road with 3,850.
Orlikow said the city’s public works and transportation departments may be able to come up with speed reduction plans for those spots.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Arguments over bail being heard for suspect in missing Manitoba woman's death
- Dougald Lamont makes another bid for leadership of the Manitoba Liberals
- Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among security agencies ahead of Canada 150
- Orlikow calls for look into more safety measures at ticket driven intersections
- ‘A step backwards’: Eye doctors ask province to rethink Misericorida Urgent Care closure