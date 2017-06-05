A Winnipeg city councillor wants to get drivers to slow down at problem intersections instead of just mailing out tickets.

City Councillor John Orlikow (River Heights-Fort Garry) wants an annual report by city staff on what safety measures can be implemented at the two intersections where the most photo radar tickets are issued each year.

The Winnipeg Police Service’s annual photo enforcement report shows 4,624 were generated at Main Street and Logan Avenue in 2016, the most that year. In second place was Bishop Grandin and River Road with 3,850.

Orlikow said the city’s public works and transportation departments may be able to come up with speed reduction plans for those spots.