

CTV Winnipeg





A board game at a Winnipeg convention is raising money for the Gas Station Art Centre.

Villageopoly, which is a Monopoly-based game that focuses on Osborne Village businesses, was on display Saturday at JimCon, a tabletop games convention going on at Bronx Park Community Centre this weekend.

All the proceeds from the sales of the game go towards the art centre on River Avenue, which is currently undergoing a renovation.

“It’s been such a pleasure working with all the businesses and being able to create something like this,” said Kamillah El-Giadaa, the Gas Station Art Centre redevelopment assistant. “The theatre’s all about community, and so we wanted to have a fundraiser that embraces community and this I think does, you’re able to play the game and you’re feeling like you’re in Osborne Village.”

El-Giadaa said every business owner she approached was enthused about the idea.

“They were really excited to be able to put their business on a board game, and be able to have it there,” she said.

The games’ cards and rules refer to Osborne Street and bars in the area like Toad in the Hole, along with stores like Out of the Blue.

You can pick up the game at JimCon, which wraps up Sunday at 4 p.m. It is $50 each. The game is also available for purchase at stores around Winnipeg, including Silver Lotus and Cobra Collectibles. It is only available during the holiday season.

You ca also buy it at gsac.ca

The JimCon event is in its seventh year and has more than 500 games.