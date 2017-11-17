Featured
Oswald named new CEO of Doctors Manitoba
The former New Democrat M-L-A was minister of health from 2006 to 2013. (File image)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 17, 2017 1:59PM CST
The first woman to hold the job of Manitoba's health minister has been named as the new head of the group representing more than three-thousand doctors in the province.
Doctors Manitoba has announced Theresa Oswald will take over as the organization's chief executive officer starting in January.
The organization says Oswald is a widely respected leader and few can match her knowledge or her contacts in the health-care system.
The former New Democrat M-L-A was minister of health from 2006 to 2013.