Ottawa gives Manitoba chiefs money to study reforming child welfare system
Carolyn Bennett is in Winnipeg to announce funding for the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs to study how Child and Family Services can be overhauled. (File Image: The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 27, 2017 9:59AM CST
Last Updated Monday, March 27, 2017 12:31PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Canada's indigenous affairs minister says child welfare needs to be reformed to better serve First Nations.
Carolyn Bennett is in Winnipeg to announce funding for the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs to study how Child and Family Services can be overhauled.
Bennett says the $550,000 will help First Nations consult with elders, social workers and youth to figure out how to better address their needs.
Grand Chief Derek Nepinak says putting more money into child welfare doesn't make sense until the system stops rewarding the apprehension of kids.
He says agencies should focus more on supporting families and keeping them together.
Manitoba has more than 10,000 children in care and apprehends an average of one newborn baby a day.
