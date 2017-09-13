

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Canada's public safety minister says the federal government is anxious to legalize pot by next summer despite police services saying there's zero chance they'll be ready.

Ralph Goodale says the Liberals just announced $274 million over the next five years to help with police training and fight the involvement of organized crime.

But police from Ontario, Saskatoon and the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police have told the Commons health committee that they need more time.

They say they require an extra six months to a year for proper police training and public education -- without which organized crime will flourish.

Goodale says the government will listen to that feedback but has set out a timetable that he says is reasonable.

He made the comments as he headed into the final meeting of a two-day federal cabinet retreat in St. John's, N.L.