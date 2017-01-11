

Sarolta Saskiw, CTV Winnipeg





Southern Manitoba has seen an outbreak of whooping cough impacting infants that have not been vaccinated, according to a regional medical officer.

There was a significant increase in the Steinbach area in December, where 10 cases were reported. Dr. Michael Routledge, officer for the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region, said in almost all those cases, the families did not immunize their infants.

Between 2010 and 2014, the number of cases in the southern region for the entire year was around 10 to 15, Routledge explained.

He said the spike in whooping cough in the southern region started two years ago, with around 50 cases being reported in 2015 and 42 in 2016.

“Most people with whooping cough recover, but we see severe cases and that can include pneumonia and sometimes death, which is why it’s part of our vaccine program,” Routledge said.

Whooping cough is a highly contagious bacterial infection, where symptoms initially resemble a mild cold, progressing to severe periods of coughing that can last for weeks.

It most commonly affects infants and young children – it can be fatal, especially in children less than one years old.

Routledge said he urges everyone, especially children, to get the vaccine for whooping cough to prevent people from getting sick, or passing it to others.

“The benefits do weigh out the risks, and we encourage everyone to consider getting it,” he added.

If you see your infant has a cough and it is not getting better, Routledge said it is import to see a doctor immediately.