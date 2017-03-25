

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg's retail landscape is changing and that shift is going to result in a call for more than 1,300 new workers.

The lineup was down the street Saturday for the Outlet Collection Winnipeg job fair at the Delta Hotel on Saint Mary Avenue.

Stores such as Saks Off Fifth, Designer Shoe Warehouse and the Banana Republic Factory Store were among the 45 retailers there for the event.

More than one thousand people attended.

The retailers accepted resumes, answered questions, and chatted about the business boom.

"Some people have just been meeting and greeting. Some people have been doing on the spot hiring. Other people have been doing interviews. So just a fantastic vibe in there as the crowds come through," said Pascale Rocher, marketing and tourism manager.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg is set to open in May.

The job fair runs again Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Delta Hotel.