Overnight break-ins on Leila Avenue
Several residences in the 1100 to 1200 block of Leila Avenue were broken into. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, June 9, 2017 10:24AM CST
Winnipeg police have taken a 19-year old man in custody after multiple overnight break-ins.
Several residences in the 1100 to 1200 block of Leila Avenue were broken into during the early morning hours and overnight between June 8 to 9. Police are saying that personal items were stolen.
Charges are pending.
