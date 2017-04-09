

CTV Winnipeg





A home in the North End suffered extensive damage when a fire broke out Sunday afternoon.

The fire started in a two-storey home in the 300 block of Pacific Avenue shortly after 1 p.m.

The home was fully engulfed.

The acting platoon chief says no one was inside at the time and that no one was injured.

"Crews made an offensive attack and quickly extinguished the fire and there’s extensive damage inside," said Alden Darragh, acting platoon chief.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.