A Winnipeg painting company is giving a financial break to a homeowner who paid a deposit for painting work that never got completed.

Grant Kendel said he made a $400 deposit through an e-transfer to a man in April to paint the exterior of his house, but the work never got done. He reported the incident to the Winnipeg Police Service.

Proactive Painting saw CTV Winnipeg’s story about the deposits, and offered to complete Kendel’s painting job at cost.

“It was a good way to pay it forward,” said co-owner Corey Kunze.

The company is painting the exterior of Kendel’s property and his garage. Kunze said the job is valued at $2,900. The job is costing Kendel $1,680.

“I was very surprised that they would step up,” said Kendel.

Kendel said after what happened, he was still nervous to give Proactive Painting a deposit.

Kendel said he’s especially happy he reported the incident to police, and encourages other Winnipeggers to speak up about similar cases.

“Don’t be afraid to come forward,” he said.

Kunze said too often people lose deposits, and he feels bad for homeowners who end up in those situations.

“We want people to know that when people come to knock on their doors for painting or other services, it’s not necessarily for a scam, but legitimate,” he said.