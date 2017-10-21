

CTV Winnipeg





Two children’s wind-up musical plush toys are being recalled across Canada due to a choking hazard.

The recall applies to Carter's Lamb Waggy Musical Lamb and Guess How Much I love You Big Nutbrown Hare, Little Nutbrown Hare Waggy Musical. The former toy is a white, plush lamb while the latter is a pair of tan-coloured plush hares. Both toys feature wind-up music boxes and are being recalled because the metal post and handle of the wind-up mechanism can detach, posing a choking hazard.

Both toys are manufactured in China and were available in Canada between March and August of 2017. Approximately 1,030 of the lambs and 15 of the hares were sold in the country while more than 580,000 were sold in the U.S.

As of late last month there had been one report of the post detaching in Canada and six reports in the U.S. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

The toys’ manufacturer, Kids Preferred LLC, issued the recall on Thursday in conjunction with Health Canada and the U.S. Product Safety Commission. The U.S. recall includes several other wind-up musical plush toys that were not sold in Canada.

For more detailed descriptions of the toys along with item numbers, UPC codes and batch codes, see Health Canada’s online recall notice.

If you have these toys at home, you should take them away from your children immediately and contact New Jersey-based Kids Preferred LLC for a replacement. The company can be reached between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. eastern time at 1-888-968-9268 or by email at recall@kidspreferred.com.