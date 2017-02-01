Featured
Pallister government gives a 1% funding increase for education
Published Wednesday, February 1, 2017 3:00PM CST
The Pallister government announced Wednesday that is increasing its annual share of education funding by 1 per cent or $13.1 million.
This brings the total amount to $1.3 billion.
The increase is lower than previous years, but Education Minister Ian Wishart said he expects school divisions to find efficiencies.
Wishart is urging divisions not to raise school property taxes.
The province is facing a billion dollar deficit.