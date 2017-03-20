

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is following through on a plan to raise the limit on political donations.

A bill before the legislature would boost the cap on individual donations to $5,000 from $3,000 and allow for annual increases with the rate of inflation.

The bill would also allow for more political advertising in election years.

Premier Brian Pallister has said current limits in Manitoba are among the lowest in Canada.

Pallister killed a public subsidy for political parties last year, and has said the higher donation limits will help parties make up for the lost money if they can fundraise effectively.

The opposition parties have said higher limits would mean politics controlled by the rich.

PROVINCE AIMS TO SET LIMIT ON MARIJUANA CONSUMPTION IN PUBLIC PLACES

Meanwhile, the Manitoba government is also moving to set restrictions on marijuana similar to those on alcohol.

Proposed legislation would list marijuana as an intoxicant and ban people from consuming it in a vehicle.

Police would also have the right to suspend a driver's licence for 24 hours -- similar to an alcohol provision -- if they thought a person was under the influence of pot.

And, like tobacco, marijuana could not be smoked in enclosed public places.

Justice Minister Heather Stefanson says the province is laying the groundwork for when the federal government legalizes cannabis.

The Manitoba bill says public schools would be required to ban marijuana under their codes of conduct, even after it becomes legal.