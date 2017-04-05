Later this week the Pallister government will introduce its plans to improve patient care, while cutting the ballooning costs of health.

An announcement is planned with the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority on Friday.

The province has directed the WRHA to find $83 million in savings.

"It's going to be pretty meaty, and it's going to be the subject of a lot of debate, and we're excited about that. We're not going to run away from the challenges we face," said Premier Brian Pallister on Monday.

The NDP pressed the government to reveal details of their health care agenda in question period Wednesday. All the health minister said is that patient care will be top of mind.

"We recognize that these are difficult decisions that have to be made and there will be difficult decisions that will be made, but they'll be made on the advice of experts,” said Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

Critics are concerned emergency rooms could close in Winnipeg, a move the premier has not ruled out.

NDP critic Matt Wiebe said he would oppose an ER closure in his area of the city.

"I absolutely am going to stand up and make sure that Concordia Hospital isn't impacted by any changes that are made,” said Wiebe.

However, a report commissioned by the previous NDP government in 2015 recommended closing some community hospital emergency departments in Winnipeg and turning those facilities into urgent care centres like Misericordia.

Dr. Eddy Lang from the University of Calgary said consolidating ER's in Winnipeg could save money and cut down on wait times, as long as staffing and resources are beefed up to make beds available in those hospitals with emergency departments.

"The wait time for the public is not a function of the number of emergency departments,” Lang said.

The Pallister government also plans to release results of pre-budget consultations.

Budget day is April 11.