Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is pushing to make Winnipeg the site of Amazon’s second headquarters.

The Seattle-based company said Thursday it’s seeking proposals throughout North America for the site of the new $5 billion facility.

“Amazon HQ2 will bring billions of dollars in up-front and ongoing investments, and tens of thousands of high-paying jobs,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO.

Pallister said Manitoba will be working hard to make Winnipeg the new home of HQ2.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for Winnipeg and Manitoba,” the premier said in a news release. “With our central location in North America, our transportation infrastructure, our well-educated workforce, our plentiful green energy and the lowest cost of doing business in the continent, Winnipeg is the best choice to be the home of Amazon’s HQ2. “

Pallister said he has laready reached out to Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman about the project.

“Winnipeg’s geographic position in the centre of the country, history as a multi-modal hub, and advanced technology and manufacturing expertise makes it the perfect location for Amazon. By partnering with the province and key stakeholders in the economic community, we will present a unified proposal for this significant opportunity,” Bowman said.