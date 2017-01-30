Premier Brian Pallister might be walking back his comments that night hunting by indigenous people is causing a race war.

In a phone interview with the Winnipeg Free Press, from his Costa Rica vacation home over the weekend, Pallister is reported saying he used imprecise and possibly inflammatory language.

“Quite frankly, it was an unfortunate choice (of words)," the newspaper quotes Pallister.

According to the paper, Pallister is denying he made another questionable remark. Last week Macleans Magazine interviewed the premier at his vacation getaway on the subject and it as reported he said the following:

“Young indigenous men – a preponderance of them are offenders, with criminal records – are going off shooting guns in the middle of the night. It doesn't make sense."

The Winnipeg Free Press article says Pallister claims he never made those comments and his staff is asking Macleans to provide proof of the quote.

CTV News has asked for a phone interview with the premier to clear the air. We’ve been told he will not be available until Tuesday, and plans to speak in person.

A spokesperson said on Monday he was travelling back from his recent stay in Costa Rica.

Pallister is scheduled to address the media and answer questions in person Tuesday morning.