Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said he used the wrong choice of words when speaking about night hunting.

Earlier this month in Virden, he said the practice is causing a “race war”.

The premier said he regrets the turn this has taken, but said he doesn't regret raising the issue.

However, Pallister said an apology is not necessary, and he flatly denied other controversial comments attributed to him.

Maclean’s Magazine quoted Pallister from his vacation home in Costa Rica as saying young Indigenous men with criminal records were the ones shooting guns in the middle of the night.

The premier said he never made the comments. Maclean's is standing by the story.

Pallister said the night shooting problem is a serious safety issue, and he wants to reach out to all involved to find a solution.