

CTV Winnipeg





A new survey found the Manitoba premier’s approval rating sunk five per cent in a three-month period, but Brian Pallister was still found to be Canada’s second most popular premier.

The Angus Reid Institute’s online survey found Pallister’s approval rating sunk to 45 per cent during a time when the premier called the debate over Indigenous people’s night hunting ‘a race war’, and had to defend his vacationing in Costa Rica.

Pallister also recently introduced a number of controversial bills that would freeze public sector wages and reduce health care bargaining units.

He was bested only by Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall, who still carries a 52 per cent approval rating, despite a six per cent decline -- the largest quarterly fall in the pack.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne continued to plummet, down four per cent to a 12 per cent approval.

The only Canadian premier to rise in the ranks was Quebec’s Philippe Couillard, who now carries a 35 per cent rating thanks to a five per cent spike. This comes in the wake of multiple shootings at a Quebec Islamic cultural centre.

The online survey was conducted between March 6 and 13. A random sample of 5,404 Canadian adults, who are members of the Angus Reid Forum, were polled. The institute said the sample comes from many provinces, and are weighted back to provide a national snapshot.