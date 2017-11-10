Premier Brian Pallister says it's too soon to talk about taxing marijuana.

Ottawa is proposing a $1 per gram tax plus GST.

The pot tax revenue would be shared 50-50 with the provinces.

Pallister says until the full costs of legalizing pot are established it's premature to outline a tax scheme.

He also says the price of pot sales must remain low enough to undercut the black market.

The Premier also believes the provinces will bear the brunt of associated costs compared to the federal government and municipalities.