The Pallister Government is seeking a legal opinion on whether Ottawa can impose its climate change directives.

Provinces have two choices: implement a cap and trade strategy or a carbon tax. If not, a carbon price will be automatically imposed by the federal government.

Premier Brian Pallister said Ottawa is not taking into consideration Manitoba's hydro investments in Its plan. He said Canada is diverse and he wants to know if the federal greenhouse gas mandate is constitutional.

He said a carbon tax, that would ramp up to $50 per tonne or 11.6 cents per litre of gas, would cost jobs in Manitoba.

The Premier said in part this is a negotiating tactic, following meetings between provincial and federal officials about Manitoba's proposed plan.

Pallister said he won't reveal his plan until he knows whether or not Ottawa can legally "kibosh" the strategy.